Apple MacBook Pro M1X and AirPods 3 launch once again tipped for later this year

Apple MacBook Pro with the M1X processor is very likely to come this year. There have been many rumours pointing at the launch sometime during the fall. Not just the MacBook Pro, Apple is also planning to introduce new M1X-powered models of MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Pro this year. The AirPods is also likely to get a new model this year, according to previous rumours. A new report by Economic Daily News has now corroborated all of that to say the new MacBook and AirPods models are indeed due for launch later this year.

The Taiwanese website Economic Daily News has reported that supply chains for Apple's MacBook and AirPods have sped up the production and increased the capacity just so they are able to fulfil orders by the second half of 2021. The shipments this year are likely to become "significantly stronger" from the third quarter this year at the earliest. This means that Apple will be confident enough to begin shipping the new MacBook and AirPods models without any delays. A previous prediction by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple suppliers are working with increased capacity to meet deadlines for Apple's marquee products.

One of the suppliers to Apple, Shin Zu Shang, is reportedly working closely with Apple to supply bearings for new MacBook and AirPods devices. The supplier is likely facing issues with meeting Apple's demands, which is why Shang will definitely increase the working capacity of its factories through the hiring of more workforce. Shang manufactures bearings of MacBooks, AirPods charging cases, and AirPods Max headbands for Apple.

The report does not say what MacBook or AirPods models are undergoing heavy production at Apple's suppliers' facilities, but if you take previous rumours into account, it could be referring to the MacBook Pro with the M1X processor and the AirPods 3 models. Apple had already confirmed that M1X exists through its WWDC YouTube live stream video, so now we at least know what the next Arm processor for Apple's computers is going to be known as.

According to Bloomberg, the MacBook Pro may arrive sometime during the summer, and that means the launch may even take place in September because summer ends in mid-September. And if that does not happen, Apple will launch the MacBook Pro M1X sometime in late October or early November, according to a tipster called Dylan. At the same time, Ming-Chi Kuo and analysts from TrendForce and Nikkei Asia have predicted that Apple may launch the MacBook Pro M1X sometime in the second half of 2021. These analysts have not given a specific date or a narrower timeframe but strongly hinted at the launch within this year.

As for AirPods 3, a spate of rumours has suggested a launch later this year. However, whether Apple will launch the third-generation AirPods at the iPhone launch event or the MacBook launch event is not clear right now. Apple is also likely to launch the AirPods Pro 2 this year.

For what it is worth, the new MacBook Pro M1X is going to bring a new design and several performance improvements, and Apple taking time to finesse that, makes sense.