Apple may have a compact 30W GaN charger in works for iPhones, iPads

Apple's 30W charger has become old and it's about time for an upgrade. If a popular analyst is to be believed, the company may launch a new Galium Nitride or GaN charger to address this gap. The charger is expected to come in a "new form factor," which is not known at the moment but is presumed to be smaller than the 30W charger offered by Apple at present.

The information was revealed by Ming Chi Kuo in a recent tweet. The tweet states that "Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design." GaN or Gallium Nitride is a material that produces less heat while charging, thus allowing chargers to be more compact, lightweight and energy-efficient than silicon-based chargers.

Apple introduced its first GaN charger last year with the refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro launched that has an output of 140W. Now Apple is reportedly planning to pack the same tech in a 30W charger with an upgraded design. This charger should work well with iPhones, iPads and possibly the MacBook Air.

Apple's top-end iPhone 13 Pro supports 27W charging while the 13 Pro tops out at 23W. Hence, the current gen iPhones will not completely benefit from this charger. If the report is true, we should see 30W charging support in future iPhones and iPads.

If we compare this with Android phones, it is quite worse considering some commercially available phones support 120W fast charging. Not just that, we will soon see 150W charging support for Android phones from Realme, Oppo and OnePlus. Oppo showcased its 150W charging tech at MWC 2022 which claims to top a 4500mAh capacity battery halfway in just 5 mins. Leave aside the flagships, even midrange Android phones like the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and others bring support for super-fast charging.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the charger will be introduced in 2022 itself but a fixed launch time is still unknown.