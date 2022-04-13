Apple mixed reality headset launch may not happen this year

Apple's long-rumoured mixed reality headset is reportedly in development but there is not just one answer to when it will debut. Some latest reports suggested that Apple may preview the headset towards the end of this year and may even put a limited stock up for sale. That might not happen if a new leak is to be believed. An analyst has predicted that the launch of Apple's mixed reality headset may have been delayed until early 2023.

Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities wrote in his letter, as reported by 9to5Mac, that the first augmented and virtual reality headset being developed by Apple may not launch later this year and the release may have slipped to the first quarter of 2023. The analyst said that Apple will sell between 1 million to 1.5 million units of its headset as and when it hits the markets next year. This is contrary to what some analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo, and insiders have been hinting at.

Pu mentioned that Apple's custom chip for this headset will be one of the highlights and it will give the headset an edge over the competition. Rumours are rife that the headset will feature over 10 sensors, including cameras, that companies such as Sony, Will Semi, and Sunny Optical will supply. His intel on the features and specifications of the headset corroborates previous leaks, so it looks like the headset is indeed going to use advanced technologies.

Previous reports suggested the Apple headset would come with an "innovative three-display configuration" that will use a combination of an AMOLED panel and two Micro OLED panels. It could use advanced sensors for the environment and gesture detection, and the design of the mixed reality headset may be inspired by the AirPods Max and Apple Watch. Renders based on this information show a futuristic design, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Earlier this year, Kuo said that Apple's first mixed reality headset would arrive sometime towards the end of this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also predicted the same, saying the headset may see the light of day sometime between fall 2022 and summer 2023 in the US. In India, that translates to the timeframe between September and March.

While the release date is again a mystery, one possibility is that Apple will announce the mixed reality headset sometime later this year but the sales would start only in 2023. And this is more likely because Apple has done it in the past with Apple Watch and HomePod.