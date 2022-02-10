Apple Music beta update for Android shows better widgets are on the way

Apple Music on Android phones will soon get restyled widgets that will offer more customisations to users than the current version of the app. The widgets will also become larger for ease of use by ditching their thick borders, while also showing more options to users within the screen space.

The new features have been spotted in a beta update of the app that has started rolling out on the Google Play Store. As seen by 9to5google, the features were found to be housed within the Android Package or APK of the new beta version of Apple Music. The publication managed to decompile the app to have an insight into the new APKs and the features they aim to bring to Apple's music streaming app for Android.

As per a report that follows the research, Apple Music beta version 3.9 updates the two Android widgets it currently has for both, a new design, as well as added functionality. For the former, the Apple Music Player widget and the Apple Music Recently Played widget will now change their themes as per the song that is playing on the app, and won't stick to their default pink hue. The default colour will only be shown when the widgets are idle, that is, when no song is being played on the app.

As can be seen in some screenshots shared by the publication displaying the before and after differences in widgets, the "Apple Music Player" widget will become considerably wider and taller. Both the widgets on Android will now also have larger elements for easy viewing.

For this, their thick border padding will be gone. The Apple Music Recently Played widget will also have more configurations when resized. The new configurations will show the previously played tracks in 3×2 and 3×1 sizes. The top half of the widget will also get larger.

The report also mentions that there are some visual bugs in the features at present, as they are still in the beta phase. These can be spotted in some sharp corners that show up in some of the configurations. It is expected that these bugs will be ironed out in the stable version of the Apple Music app for Android. Apple Music version 3.9 is anticipated to roll out to Android smartphones in March, alongside iOS 15.4.

There is, however, a chance that these changes will never make it to the final app. It should be noted that Google keeps experimenting with such enhancements to the apps on its Play Store and it is not necessary that it brings them out to the public. Though since these are seemingly desirable features, it is likely that we will see the reworked Apple Music widgets on Android phones in the time to come.