Apple plans to cut iPhone SE 3 productions by 20 per cent due to weaker demand: Nikkei

The demand for iPhone SE (2022), launched just a few weeks ago, is reportedly not living up to Apple's expectations already. Due to a slow start, the company is said to have plans to cut iPhone SE 3 production by a large margin. One of the primary reasons behind the production cuts is said to be the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sources close to Nikkei Asia have revealed that the Cupertino tech giant plans to "make about 20 per cent fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than originally planned". This clearly shows that the ongoing Ukraine war and looming inflation have already started to dent consumer electronics demand.

Weaker demand for iPhone SE 3

As per the new report, the tech giant is telling suppliers that it plans to lower production orders by around 2 million to 3 million units for the quarter. Sources close to the matter said that the reason behind lowering production is "weaker-than-expected demand".

The report also highlights that Apple is asking suppliers to make a few million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 lineup than previously planned. The reduction is supposedly "based on seasonal demand".

The tech giant launched the iPhone SE third generation, also the first 5G budget iPhone, earlier this month. In India, it starts at a price of Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB model and goes up to Rs 58,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

The US-based tech giant halted its product sales in Russia right after the outbreak of the Ukraine war. For the unaware, Apple is the number 3 smartphone maker in Russia. As per IDC, the company sold around 5 million iPhones, which accounted for 16 per cent of the market share, last year.

The same report also noted that the company is reportedly reducing orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units for the entire year. As per Counterpoint Research, Apple shipped about 76.8 million units of AirPods in 2021.

The company hasn't commented on the matter yet.

Nikkei also predicts that Apple's decision to cut production volume for the newly announced iPhone may possibly lead "other consumer electronics makers to trim production orders and digest their inventories amid the uncertain market".