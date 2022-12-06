Apple plans to move iPad production to India: Report

India is exploring options to bring some of Apple’s iPad production to the country from China, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

Apple is said to be in talks with government officials but no concrete plans have been made yet. However, if the iPhone maker succeeds in its plan, it would expand Apple’s footprint in the country.

Earlier this month, Apple said it has signed a contract with another manufacturer to assemble the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones in India. It has entered a contract with Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatron. This makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier after Foxconn to start assembling the iPhone 14 in India.

Apple currently has three Taiwanese companies manufacturing iPhones in India, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. Pegatron began iPhone 12 production earlier this year.

The company has a facility in Tamil Nadu which employs 7000 people.

This comes as the company is going through a global shortage while the demand has been on a rise ever since it launched its flagship iPhone 14 series this year.

The crunch comes as China is going through a lockdown following its zero covid policy. This has led to a shutdown of Apple's assembling units in Zhengzhou, which has been the company's biggest factory in the world.

Meanwhile, in India, junior IT minister, Rajeev Chandrasekharan tweeted in October that he got in touch with the company over the rising shortage of iPhone 14 Pro in Indian markets and that he was assured by the company about a sooner resolution.