Apple rumoured to launch iPhone SE 2022, iPad in March

Apple is expected to launch a slew of products on March 8 this year. A Bloomberg report stated that Apple is preparing to launch a new low-cost 5G iPhone, an iPad and a new Mac. This would be Apple's first launch of 2021. The Cupertino-giant had previously launched the iPhone 13 series in September 2021, followed by new MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021. Apple is expected to host the event virtually.

The low-cost 5G iPhone that Apple is expected to launch this year is most certainly the iPhone SE 2022. Currently, Apple sells the iPhone SE 2020, which was launched in September 2020. Several reports and renders have provided a glimpse of the upcoming iPhone SE 2022. The new model is expected to feature a bigger display with the same design. The iPhone SE is expected to retain the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to feature a faster processor and 5G support, according to the report.

The iPhone SE is expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with thick bezels around the corner and a Touch ID. As far as the new iPad is concerned, Apple is expected to unveil the successor to the iPad Air. Currently, Apple sells the iPad Air 4th generation, which was announced in October 2020. Last year, Apple unveiled the iPad mini along with the Pro models. The iPhone SE 2020 is expected to feature a glass body but will not come with support for MagSage technology. It is expected to feature IP67 water and dust resistance.



One of the major upgrades that is expected in the iPhone SE 2022 is the 5G support. It will be Apple's cheapest phone to come with 5G support. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest phone by the company to offer 5G support.

Despite being the cheapest model in the entire lineup, the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to be powered by the A15 chip, which is installed in the iPhone 13 series. The older iPhone SE 2020 uses the A13 Bionic, which is also used in the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE 2022 will also get a major camera upgrade. It might use the same camera specs as the iPhone 13.

Apple is yet to make an official announcement about the upcoming launches but if rumours are anything to go by, the cheapest 5G iPhone and iPad will arrive as early as March.