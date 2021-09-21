Apple says iOS 15, iPadOS 15 make Face ID harder to fool

Just Google "Apple Face ID hacked" and you will get a ton of results on how people in different parts of the world were able to fool Apple's Face ID. Most of these attempts describe a 3D model of the user that is able to fool the Face ID and login to a device. The tech major says that it has fixed this issue with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, which have now started rolling out to iPhone and iPad users.

The security fix has been highlighted by Apple in a recent document listing all the security updates that come with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The webpage mentions an issue as an "impact", that a 3D model constructed to look like the enrolled user may be able to authenticate via Face ID. The issue was persistent across Apple devices with TrueDepth sensor that enables Face ID.

Apple says that the fix will be available for iPhones in the iPhone X series, iPhone XS series, iPhone 11 series and iPhone 12. In addition, iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro (3rd generation) will also get the update. iPhone 13, of course, will boot with the iOS 15.

Apple's document, as first spotted by 9to5Mac, mentions the issue and fix in a gist. Aside from listing the security problem, it says that this issue was addressed by "improving Face ID anti-spoofing models." The scope of this improvement is not yet mentioned. Though it is possible that other than 3D masks and models, it also acts against spoofing attempts by twins.

Apple's Face ID is not the only facial recognition system that gets fooled by such attempts. In fact, many face unlock systems on Android devices have been known to unlock simply through photos of the user. There was a dire need to address the security issue across the smartphone ecosystem, especially as smartphone users increase at a rapid pace in countries like India.

Other than Face ID, several security bugs have been fixed with the iOS 15. These bugs persisted across Apple Neural Engine, Accessory Manager, ImageIO, CoreML, Kernel and other systems and allowed a hacker to run remote commands on the system. To know how to download iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on your iPhone or iPad, read here.