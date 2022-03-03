Apple teases Peek Performance showcase at March 8 event, here is what to expect

Apple has finally announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on March 8, kicking off what is expected to be the biggest year for the company in terms of product launches. Apple has sent out invites for the virtual launch event and it features the tagline "Peek Performance" with artwork that shows the Apple logo full of different colours. As soon as the invite made it to the public, Apple fans began to speculate what the company could be hinting at and what this invite could mean.

We tried to decode the invite and came up with several guesses. Obviously, our guesses are based on rumours around the March 8 event, so let us talk about them first.

The biggest speculation is that Apple's upcoming event is for the launch of the next affordable iPhone, i.e., the iPhone SE. Bloomberg has reported that Apple will launch a third-generation iPhone SE that will bring 5G to the masses. It said that Apple may upgrade its affordable iPhone lineup with a more powerful 5G model, but there may be no changes to the looks of the iPhone. Then, there are rumours that the event will see the launch of new Macs with Apple Silicon chips and a new iPad Air.

Rumours aside, the invite tries to hint at new products as the tagline talks about "Peek Performance." No, the spelling is not wrong. It is Apple's classic wordplay where, instead of hinting at something like a better chipset by using the word "peak", it is inviting us to take a look at some kind of new performance technology. In other words, Apple wants us to take a peek at what the company has been up to when it comes to technology related to performance.

Could this be a new chipset? Well, maybe.

Ever since the launch of Apple Silicon chips, the company has emphasised how faster and better its M-series chips are compared to Intel chips. Moreover, several sources have reported that Apple may introduce at least two new Macs Mac mini and MacBook Pro at the event and both of these products will use Apple Silicon chipsets.

The new Mac mini may come in three configurations: one with M1 Pro, one with M1 Max, and a high-end model with some sort of super-powerful M1 Max variant. We are not sure, but it has been two years since the launch of the M1 Mac mini and 2022 seems like the right time for Apple to launch a better, more powerful model. Then, the MacBook Pro, which is expected to debut at the March 8 event, is likely to arrive with a brand-new M2 processor.

"Performance" could also refer to the A15 Bionic chipset, which, although not exactly brand-new, is Apple's fastest mobile processor to date. It debuted with last year's iPhone 13 series, but its arrival on the iPhone SE 3 5G will make Apple's affordable iPhone faster than ever. Essentially, Apple could be hinting that with iPhone SE 3, customers will get the flagship performance for a lot less price.

The new iPad Air model, which is also among the products rumoured to debut at the event, is also expected to get the A15 Bionic chipset. That is another reason why Apple is focusing on the word "Performance."

Then, there is the possibility that Apple may use the iPhone launch platform to showcase its mixed reality. But unless Apple is planning to surprise us, any mention of the headset at the event seems very unlikely, let alone its launch. And this seems more plausible considering rumours have time and again said that Apple's mixed reality headset is not coming before the end of this year. Even if the launch takes place towards the year-end, the shipping will not begin anytime soon, according to reports.

Moreover, if Apple were to drop any sort of teaser about its mixed reality headset, it would rather choose the WWDC where it would need developers to adopt its realityOS platform in order for the headset to be a successful product.

The invite is more mysterious than the previous ones. Apart from the tagline, the artwork does not immediately hint at anything. However, some obvious guesses would be that the different colours inside the Apple logo represent different colour variants of the upcoming iPhone SE or the iPad.

In any case, we will find out what exactly Apple has planned for us at the March 8 event. Until then, let us know your guesses on what Apple's "Peek Performance" invite could mean.



