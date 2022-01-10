Apple VR Headset is unlikely to work with metaverse as it will focus on mixed reality

Companies like Meta, formerly known as Facebook, are betting big on a metaverse future where people would live in virtual worlds through virtual and augmented reality devices like VR headsets.

However, not all companies it seems are eager to embrace the metaverse concept, and apparently, Apple is one of them. According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, the journalist claims that Apple had apparently ruled out the possibility of creating their own metaverse.

He said in the newsletter, "I was told quite bluntly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users could escape is off-limits for Apple." Rather than an escape into another world, Apple would prefer to focus on short experiences of virtual and augmented reality with its headset.

aIf the claim is true, Apple's approach to mixed reality would be very different than that of its rival Meta. Where Meta has shifted its AR and VR strategies toward the metaverse, Apple appears determined to avoid it.

Whether or not Apple's strategy will prevail over that of Meta's remains to be seen since we are still very much in the infancy of virtual and augmented reality headsets technology.

Rumors suggest that Apple has been developing a mixed-reality headset as far back as 2015 and was fueled when Apple acquired Canadian VR company Vrvana Inc. for $30 million in 2017.

The headset was reported to be launching in 2020 but that did not happen. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in November 2021 that the mixed reality headset will launch in 2022, powered by Apple's M1 chips and a secondary processor onboard to handle sensor tracking.

Those sensors could include a LiDAR system to track the user's hands without a controller, though controllers could still be used for more precise control. The device is expected to be a standalone headset with a pair of Sony 4K Micro OLED displays.

An investor note from Kuo also pointed to the new device incorporating Wi-Fi 6E in order to offer higher bandwidth and low latency connectivity.

It is also expected to feature a high-tech design with an innovative three-display configuration. Price rumours for Apple's mixed reality headset are quite wide, suggesting the device could be priced anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 (approx. Rs. 74,000 to 2,23,000).