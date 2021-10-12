Apple wants you to update your iPhone to iOS 15.0.2 right away to fix critical security bug

iOS 15 rollout began only a few days ahead of the market release of the iPhone 13 series. But when people downloaded it on their eligible iPhone, a myriad of bugs began to emerge. Apple did fix some bugs recently with the release of iOS 15.0.1, but some of them were still there. Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.0.2 to all eligible iPhone devices, bringing a fix for some less intense issues, including the one involving Find My. The update also fixes a critical security flaw that Apple says may already have been exploited, so you need to update to iOS 15.0.2 right now.

Apple has released the patch notes for iOS 15.0.2 so that it is easy for you to understand what this update brings to the table. The most common issue that this update fixes is the inability of AirTags to appear in the Items tab of the Find My app. After you have applied the update, you should be able to see your AirTags in the Find My app. There are a bunch of other software problems that Apple has fixed, but let us address the issue that is more pressing here.

iOS 15.0.2 brings a patch for a security flaw that Apple says may already be under attack from people who know how to exploit it. Apple has cited an anonymous researcher who tipped the company about this security flaw. It is named CVE-2021-30883 and it could allow a hacker to attack the IOMobileFrameBuffer to "execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges." This essentially means that a hacker could remotely control your device and even steal information. Good thing that Apple has quickly released an update for this, and it would be better if you applied this update as soon as possible.

Let us talk about other bugs now. So, Apple's patch notes say there is a bug that was deleting photos saved to the library from the Messages app after the conversation was deleted. Another bug is that the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe cannot connect to the Find My network on the iPhone. CarPlay may sometimes fail to open audio apps and disconnect during playback, which is another bug Apple has fixed. Also fixed is the bug where the device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

Apple may have fixed these bugs but there are still many left, including the one that causes notifications on the notifications screen to behave weirdly. The notifications sometimes overlap each other, while sometimes they just sit miles apart, leaving a huge empty space when you expand them. Apple has not acknowledged this issue yet, but it certainly will, given the speed it is going at for iOS 15 bug fixes.

Along with iOS 15.0.2, Apple also released iPadOS 15.0.2 to fix similar bugs for the iPad, including the latest iPad mini (6th generation). Here are the patch notes:

