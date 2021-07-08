Apple Watch, Fitbit smartwatch and other wearables can detect long term effects of Covid-19

Apple Watch has helped its users in determining serious health conditions. Every alternate day a new story of how an Apple Watch saved the life of a person pops up, but now a new study has revealed that wearables can now help in detecting long term effects of covid-19. The study reveals that smartwatches including the Apple Watch, FitBit smartwatch and others can accurately identify the lingering effects of Covid-19.

Covid continues to affect your body even after you test negative. Scores of people who were infected with covid-19 are still dealing with the lingering effects of the virus, which is also being termed as long covid. However, a new study has found that wearables could help in determining the health conditions after recovering from covid. The study found that the wearables can track the patient's recovery from covid as it monitors users heart rates, body temperature, physical activity and more

As per New York Times report, a new study published in JAMA Network revealed that people who have recovered from covid-19 showed behavioural and physiological changes.

"This was an interesting study, and I think it's important. Wearable devices offer an ability for us to be able to monitor people unobtrusively over long periods of time to see in an objective way — how really has the virus affected them?," Robert Hirten, a gastroenterologist and wearables expert at the Icahn School of Medicine was quoted by NYT as saying.

The data from the Digital Engagement and Tracking for Early Control and Treatment (DETECT) trial run by scientists. The study was conducted from March 2020 to January 2021. Close to 37,000 people using Fitbits, Apple Watches were roped in for the test. People were asked to download the MyDataHelps research app and then agreed to share data from their Apple and Fitbit smartwatches. Users were also asked to reveal their COVID-19 related symptoms and the results of the Covid tests.

The study found that people who had recovered from covid had a high heart rate. It remained over five beats per minute, which is higher than normal. This condition remained in most patients two-three months after COVID recovery.

"We want to kind of do a better job of collecting long-term symptoms, so we can compare the physiological changes that we're seeing with symptoms that participants are actually experiencing. So this is really a preliminary study that opens up many other studies down the road," Dr Radin said.