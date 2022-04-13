Apple Watch may not get blood pressure feature before 2024 due to new challenges in technology

Apple Watch may not get the blood pressure measurement feature before 2024 as the company has run into trouble with the feature's accuracy during testing. Bloomberg has said that Apple has been testing the blood pressure feature for its smartwatch for at least four years but a snag would push back the release to not anytime before 2024. In fact, there are even chances that Apple pushes the release of blood pressure to 2025.

A blood pressure sensor could allow Apple to have an edge over rivals in the market as it is expected to become a key selling point for smartwatches, but it, the report said, is a complicated feature that is apparently requiring more attention, at least in Apple's case. Apple's close rival Samsung already sells a smartwatch with blood pressure measurement, but it needs to be calibrated periodically with a traditional blood pressure monitor. Apple's delay in the development could be because it wants to do away with this step.

The report has said that Apple's blood pressure feature for its smartwatch would not show users the actual systolic/diastolic readings but would use the data to show trends and assessments to tell users if they have hypertension or other issues. The Apple Watch equipped with the feature would tell users to consult a doctor in such a case — something that existing blood pressure measuring smartwatches do not offer. To be able to do that, accuracy is strictly needed, but it has been a challenge for Apple, according to the report.

Currently, the Apple Health app takes readings from a number of blood pressure monitors and records the systolic/diastolic readings, but it does not offer any recommendations to users through assessment.

Apart from the blood pressure feature, Apple is also reportedly working on a feature that would allow future Apple Watches to measure blood sugar levels. But, as Bloomberg said, this feature is several years away and there is no target release date for it yet. This year's Apple Watch will, however, still bring enhancements in health tracking features around sleep, fitness, management of medicines, and women's health.

The Apple Watch Series 8, as it is dubbed right now, is expected to arrive later this year, probably alongside the new iPhone models, in September. We are still far away from that timeline, so you can expect more details about Watch Series 8 to crop up in the meantime.