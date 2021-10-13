Apple Watch Series 7 at an effective price of Rs 38,900 goes on sale this Friday, here is how the deal works

Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to go on sale in India starting this Friday, i.e. October 15. Ahead of the start of the sale, Apple's official retailers have announced cashback and EMI options that bring down the price of the Apple Watch Series 7 to as low as Rs 38,900 at launch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm size, while the 45mm size will be available at Rs 44,900. The Indiaistore online portal hasn't listed all variants of the new Apple Watch Series 7.



The new Series 7 has been launched in all-new Green, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colours. In addition, the Stainless steel models will be available in Silver, Graphite, and Gold Stainless Steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in Titanium and Space Black Titanium.

Interested buyers can order the Apple Watch Series 7 via the company's official partner portals like Indiaistore and more and avail a flat cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank cards and Easy EMI options. Consumers can also avail a 12-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank loans. With this offer, the effective price of the Apple Watch Series 7 will be Rs 38,900 for the 41mm size and Rs 41,900 for the 45mm size. Apple says that the new offer is valid for a limited period and till stocks last.

The all-new Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new sizes and sports plenty of health features like the ECG app, Blood oxygen measurement app, and high and low heart rate notifications. The Series 7 also comes with an Always-on altimeter and an Always-on Retina display. Apple has claimed that the Series 7 packs the biggest display on an Apple Watch yet, which has 20 per cent more screen area than Series 6 and over 50 per cent more screen area than Series 3. In addition, the new smartwatch from Apple features IP6X dust resistance certification and WR50 water resistance.