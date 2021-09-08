Apple Watch Series 7 launch: Specs, features, launch date, India price, and what we know so far

Apple's next big event has been confirmed to take place on September 14. This upcoming virtual event titled "California Streaming" is expected to bring Apple Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 models. The last-gen Apple Watch Series 6 arrived around the same time, so the launch of the new Apple Watch on September 14 seems likely.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to see a few design changes. Renders suggest that the smartwatch will come in a squared-off design with a flatter display. Apart from this, it is said to be offered in larger 41mm and 45mm variants. The battery on this device may also be upgraded as Apple is planning to put a smaller S7 chipset inside this smartwatch that leaves more space for a bigger battery. While that was a brief introduction to Apple Watch Series 7, we have more to share with you, so let's get started.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specs and features

--Apple has truly dominated the premium smartwatch segment with its high-end offerings. And with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, it will look to strengthen its grip even further. While the launch date is not official yet, multiple reports hint towards its arrival alongside iPhone 13. Apple sent out invites for the "California Streaming" event that will take place on September 14, 10:30 PM IST. So, we can expect to see the next-gen Apple Watch in a few days.

--That said, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in a recent report, mentioned that Apple is facing production issues with the new display. Which might lead to the delayed announcement, limited quantity at the time of launch or delay in sales. Mark believes that the launch will take place during the September event. However, the smartwatch would be available in limited quantities initially.

Apple Watch Series 7 in different colour options

--We are very well aware that Apple Watch Series 7 is going to see a few design changes. This includes flatter edges, a flatter display and minimal bezels. Some tipsters also believe that the upcoming smartwatch will be offered in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes. A Twitter user named DuanRui shared an image of a leather loop for the Apple Watch Series 7. This loop has a 45mm branding which adds more weight to this rumour. The current models come in 40mm and 40mm sizes, hence it will be a welcome change if true.

--Apple Watch Series 7 clones were also spotted by a Twitter user recently. The images showcased the smartwatch replicas in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black colour options. These clones didn't look as refined as the actual products would be and were likely created to serve as dummy units for case and strap makers. On the other hand, Phonearena revealed new renders of the upcoming Apple Watch, which, unlike the clones, provided us with a much better look at the upcoming model.

--Another report suggests that Apple has tested display borders and a new lamination technique to bring the display closer to the front cover. We have also heard rumours about the inclusion of a micro-LED display. Apart from this, it may feature a Touch-ID based fingerprint scanner.

Photo Credit- Jon Prosser, Apple Watch Series 7 with a flat display

--Gurman previously claimed that features like blood glucose and body temperature monitoring had been moved to next year's model. He also mentioned that the upcoming model would have a major focus on design rather than health features.

--Finally, Apple Watch Series 7 is tipped to feature a larger battery. According to a report from Economic Daily News, Apple will use a smaller S7 chip that frees up space for a bigger battery. In reference to that, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the watch would be slightly thicker than its predecessor. He also claimed that Apple would skip health sensors for the upcoming model and introduce them in the 2022 model. Thus, leaving some empty room for the battery upgrade.

Apple Watch launch date

Apple is all set to host the "California Streaming" event on September 14. The event is likely to see new iPhone models and the Apple Watch Series 7. However, it's possible that the device will be available in limited quantities during initial sales as Apple is reportedly facing production issues with new displays. There could also be a chance that Apple may delay the Apple Watch Series 7 launch to October so that its production is aligned and ready for launch.

Apple Watch India price

Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to see a few changes, mainly on the design front. Hence, it shouldn't affect the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 as the brand has been pretty static with the same. The current iteration, i.e. the Apple Watch Series 6, starts at Rs 40,900 ($399). So, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 could be priced similarly.