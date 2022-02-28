Apple Watch Series 8 may come with body temperature sensor, faster chip, and better activity tracking

Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to launch later this year, but unlike the Series 7, it will bring some radical changes to features. According to Bloomberg, the 2022 model of Apple Watch could be the "biggest" in the history of Apple since the original model. That probably means the Apple Watch Series 8 will bring advanced features, such as a body temperature sensor that has been anticipated for a long time, and better activity tracking.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his newsletter, Power On, that Apple may be working on three Apple Watch models for this year. There will be an Apple Watch Series 8, a better Apple Watch SE, and an Apple Watch for sportspeople. The spotlight, however, will be on the flagship model, the Apple Watch Series 8.

Gurman said that the Apple Watch Series 8 may finally bring a sensor that can measure body temperature, just like thermometers. The details about this sensor are not clear right now, but rumours are rife that Apple has been working on a body temperature sensor for its smartwatch for a long time. Rumours last year suggested that this sensor would debut on Watch Series 7, but that did not happen. This year it seems more likely.

The Apple Watch Series 8, Gurman said, will, however, not bring "any major new health sensors". The only new feature in terms of health tracking could be the body temperature measurement, and even this is not certain if Gurman is to be believed. But, on the other hand, he is confident that this year's Apple Watch will add "major updates to activity tracking" and continued performance enhancements through better and faster chips. The Apple Watch Series 7 uses the S7 chipset, so it is expected that this year's smartwatch will bring an S8 chipset with better performance.

While Gurman did not mention any changes in the design of the Apple Watch, it is likely that Apple will make small changes. Last year's Apple Watch Series 7 introduced a bigger display with narrower bezels, but the overall design remained the same. So, it is possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 will look a little different.

Gurman also said that Apple may be planning to discontinue the Apple Watch Series 3. "...the Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be retired," he said. This could be the final year for the old Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 arrived in 2017, and even though it is one of the most popular smartwatches from Apple, it has become hard to recommend it today because of its dated hardware.