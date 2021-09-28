Apple will fix 120Hz ProMotion display issues on iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max soon

iPhone 13 series finally brings the much-awaited high refresh-rate displays, but that is only available on the Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 120Hz ProMotion displays that make everything look super smooth. But the refresh rate on these displays works a little differently compared to Android phones, or even the iPad. iOS will decide when the refresh rate needs to be bumped up, giving no option to the user to do that manually. And this automatic adjustment is now creating a problem for iPhone 13 users, which Apple has acknowledged.

Several users took to Twitter and the forum on the Apple website to report the issues with ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13. Most third-party apps are still running at 60Hz, mostly, despite the availability of a higher refresh rate for them. Some of the apps have only a few animations that work at 120Hz, while the rest of the things remain capped at 60Hz. There is also an issue where iOS 15 will restrict some apps to work at 60Hz even though they can easily run at the 120Hz refresh rate.

Problems get severe when accessing Twitter or Facebook apps on the iPhone 13. In the case of these apps, the screen on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would refresh at 120Hz, but the content in the apps is locked to 60Hz, creating issues. Similarly, some users even said some areas of these apps would not respond to touch, making them believe that the touchscreen of the new iPhones has malfunctioned.

Apple has taken note of this issue and promised to release a fix. The fix will be a part of the upcoming software update that will remove these errors and let all apps work at 120Hz. However, some animations will still be capped at working at 60Hz. Of course, this would require active participation from developers, which is why Apple has put out detailed instructions for developers on how they can make the best use of ProMotion displays through their apps. Using these instructions, developers will be able to tweak the interface of their apps to work in accordance with ProMotion's automatic adjustments.

The new ProMotion displays have been manufactured by Samsung through an exclusive contract between Apple and Samsung. The displays use LTPO material, which is Apple's patented technology for adaptive refresh rate, something that Apple Watches have had for years. Meanwhile, the iPad has had the ProMotion displays for a long time and Apple allows users to manually select the high refresh-rate setting on it. But Apple went with automatic adjustments for the iPhone 13 Pro models, probably to save the battery. The iPhone 13 Pro duo can also use 80Hz, 48Hz, 20Hz, 16Hz, 15Hz, 12Hz, and 10Hz refresh rates at the lowest. But the maximum is 120Hz, which Apple recommends developers to use with high-impact animations, such as those in games.

Even though the upcoming update will rectify issues, I really hope Apple realises the gravity of the situation and gives users an option to change the refresh manually, whenever they want, much like how it works on most Android phones.