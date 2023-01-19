Apple working on affordable iPad, Apple TV for smart homes

After two back-to-back launches this week, Apple Inc is now said to be working on devices that are aimed to challenge Amazon and Google in the smart-home market, including new displays and a faster TV set-top box.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg News, the new product will be a tablet— essentially a low-end iPad. This low-end iPad will be a home essential as it would be able to control things like thermostats and lights, show video, and handle FaceTime chats. It could also be mounted on walls or elsewhere using magnetic fasteners, positioning it as more of a home gadget than a regular iPad, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is also said to be developing an Apple TV with a faster processor. The set-top box will have a new chip, and it is slated to come out in the first half of 2024. It is expected to have the same design as the current ‌Apple TV‌ 4K.

This comes a day after Apple brought back the HomePod.

The newly launched HomePod brags of a high-excursion woofer, a powerful motor that drives the diaphragm 20mm. It also has a built-in bass-EQ mic and a beamforming array of five tweeters around the base.

It comes with room-sensing technology that helps the HomePod recognize sound reflections from nearby surfaces to determine if it is against a wall or freestanding, and then adapts sound in real time.

Meanwhile, Apple is ramping up its production facilities in India. There's a possibility that the new low-end iPad is manufactured and assembled in India. Reportedly Apple has been in talks with government officials but no concrete plans have been made yet.

Additionally, Apple has signed a contract with another manufacturer to assemble India's latest iPhone 14 series smartphones. It has entered a contract with Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatron. This makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier after Foxconn to start assembling the iPhone 14 in India.

Apple currently has three Taiwanese companies manufacturing iPhones in India, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron. Pegatron began iPhone 12 production earlier this year.

