Apple WWDC 2022 will kick off on June 6, iOS 16 launch likely

Apple will kick off WWDC this year on June 6. This time again, Apple's annual developers' conference will be online-only, but the company will allow some developers and students to attend in-person sessions at the Apple Park in Cupertino. WWDC is focused on Apple's software services, and this year we are likely to see the unveiling of iOS 16 as the next iPhone operating system, alongside new versions of iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Besides, rumours are rife that Apple may introduce realityOS this year as its first platform meant for the rumoured mixed reality headset.