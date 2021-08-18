Asus and Alan Walker unveil special-edition ROG Zephyrus G14 with unique highlights, Remix sampler

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a new Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker special edition laptop as a collaboration with the artist, DJ and music producer Alan Walker. The special edition gaming laptop comes with unique styling and a custom ROG Remix sampler and is meant for creators and gamers alike.

As can be expected from a special edition Asus ROG product, the new Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker laptop will come with premium finishes and personalisation. The gaming laptop has been designed in collaboration with Walker and features unique colour accents along with Walker's own signature next to the ROG logo.

Asus says that the special edition ROG Zephyrus G14 will retail for Rs 1,49,990 starting August 18. The laptop will be available on ASUS ROG Store, Amazon, Reliance, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Asus and Walker have been working on the device together for some time now. The ongoing pursuit was unveiled earlier this week in a teaser trailer on official ROG online accounts. The trailer dropped some hints on the laptop, though we did not have to wait for long after it to know all about the special edition device.

As mentioned, the new Zephyrus G14 AW edition sports Spectre Blue colour accents on the AniMe Matrix LED array, an exclusive highlight to this machine. There is a similar tone on the nameplate, which has been manufactured specifically for reflectivity that changes from different angles. ROG has also put in two fabric belts across the lid on the special edition Zephyrus G14, with one belt using reflective text.

Asus says that Walker spent much time on the box of the new ROG device. With this, the music producer created a creative accessory than just a box. That is because the box can be connected to the G14 with a USB Type-C cable and it turns into the ROG Remix sampler.

There are conductive pads on the surface of the box that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker's own sound effects. Users can import their own tunes into the custom software, developed with Walker and his team. ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe Matrix panel based on the MIDI inputs selected.

Other Alan Walker highlights include a custom boot animation and Alan Walker wallpaper. The glass touchpad is shaded with a customized pattern inspired by a music equalizer. Keycaps on the laptop match Alan Walker's signature colours—plus A and W keys with the producer's logo printed on top.

As for the performance, the Zephyrus G14 boasts of an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU powering it. Other highlights include a 14-inch QHD (2560x1440) resolution display, backlit chiclet keyboard, fingerprint power button, host of connectivity options and a portable form factor.