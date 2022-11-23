Baal Aadhaar card biometric update mandatory: what is it, how to update

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released a new guideline regarding children's Aadhaar card, Baal Aadhaar. The authority has issued mandatory guidelines to update biometric information in Aadhaar data for children attaining the age of 5 and 15 years.
The UIDAI took to Twitter and informed that updating the biometric details of children between 5-15 years is mandatory and the procedure is free of cost. Along with that, UIDAI also announced in another tweet that there will be no change in the child's Aadhaar number after updating biometrics. So, parents are asked to visit the nearest Aadhaar enrollment centre to fill the form and update the biometric data of their children.
UIDAI also informed in its official post that a child's Aadhaar needs two mandatory biometric updates. First biometric update should be done when a child reaches the age of5 and second at the age of 15.
UIDAI which administers and regulates 12-digit Aadhaar issues Baal Aadhaar Card to the children under 5 years of age. The card provides access to various welfare benefits and functions as a digital photo identity proof for children from birth.
Since biometrics like fingerprints are not developed in children under the age of five. Biometric data such as fingerprints and iris scans are not included in a Baal Aadhaar card. So the government has made it mandatory for people to update the biometrics of children once they reach the age of five.
To differentiate Baal Aadhaar from normal Aadhaar, UIDAI issues blue coloured Aadhaar cards for children between 0-5 years of age. However, the blue coloured Baal Aadhaar becomes invalid once the child reaches the age of 5. So, to update the Aadhaar, parents need to update Aadhaar details with biometrics of their children once they attain the age of five.
To update biometrics in your child's Aadhaar Visit uidai.gov.in and book an appointment to update your child Aadhaar card details.
Note: Parents also need to submit their Aadhaar card while registering or updating Baal Aadhaar card.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today