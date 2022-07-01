Banned on WhatsApp? You will soon get option to revoke your suspended account within the app

WhatsApp has rolled out yet another useful feature for those who are using the beta version of the messaging app. Users who have been banned on the platform will now be able to appeal for their account to regain access to it. The latest update comes from WaBetaInfo, which has spotted the feature on the platform.

Every month, WhatsApp bans thousands of accounts that don't follow the terms and conditions of the app. A few weeks back, the platform banned over 16 Lakh Indian accounts, which is huge. It now seems WhatsApp wants to give people a second chance to the blocked accounts. If your account is banned, you'll see the following message when you open WhatsApp, "This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp."

"We ban accounts if we believe the account activity violates our Terms of Service, for example if it involves spam, scams or if it puts WhatsApp users' safety at risk.

The report says that users will get an option to contact WhatsApp Support right within the app when they try to log into their banned WhatsApp account. Currently, you don't get the option in the messaging app and you will have to visit the support page of WhatsApp to drop a review request to regain your account.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp shows the revoke option for banned accounts within the app and once you opt for it, WhatsApp Support will review your account and device info to "check for illegal activity that goes against their terms of service." When you drop a request for the review, you will also be required to enter some additional details.

After submitting the review, there are chances that your account could get restored if the platform discovers that your account was banned by mistake. Do keep in mind that if WhatsApp finds that your account has violated their Terms of Service, then you won't be able to re-use your old account and you will also not get a third chance.

The cited source has spotted the new feature in the Android beta version of the app. The report suggests that the same will also be made available to iOS users in the coming weeks. It is currently unknown when the new feature will be released to the stable version of WhatsApp.

You can still drop a review request if you are using the stable version and your account is banned. You just need to visit the platform's contact page and email them requesting the cancellation of your banned account.

Also Read | Google's latest update will help new Android phone users copy data from old iPhone seamlessly

Also Read | Byju's lays off over 2500 employees across Whitehat Jr and Toppr

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022