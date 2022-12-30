Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming back on Google Play Store? Details here

It has been around 5 months since Google Play Store and App Store removed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) from their apps listing. The digital app stores followed the orders of the Indian government, which imposed a soft ban on BGMI over alleged safety and privacy concerns. Since then, the gaming industry in India has been waiting for the ban to be lifted. From gamers to esports content creators, everyone is speculating on the possible return of BGMI. However, in a recent revelation, many gaming content creators have claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be unbanned at the start of 2023.

According to gaming content creators of AFKGaming BGMI is returning to Android next month. In a recent live stream of Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya a player named 'predatorsasuke' claimed that he works at Google and shared the tentative relaunch date of BGMI. "You'd be very happy, BGMI will launch on Google Play Store on 15th January; it is a tentative date," he said.

Later in another livestream by player Sohail "Hector" Shaikh answered a question on possible return of BGMI and said "The game is going to return in January. Someone from Google said this. I don't know this personally, but I have heard this."

That person is someone important in the Google community; he is someone in a leadership position. It doesn't matter if someone from the gaming community says that the game will return. That person said that the game would return on 15th January," he added. However, to verify the information, Hector asked everyone to give him time. He further assured that if the game came back, he would inform everyone about it two weeks prior.

Notably, neither Krafton nor Google has confirmed or announced anything related to the comeback of BGMI. Since the ban of BGMI in July, Krafton has been continuously assuring players that the company is working with the government to bring back the game. However, no update or announcement has been made till date on the return of BGMI on app stores.

Even in a conversation with India Today Tech, Krafton said that they are in constant talks with the Government for the game. No other update has been officially shared yet. As for January, we are not sure about BGMI, but Krafton does have something else ready for players. The BGMI and PUBG Mobile maker Krafton has confirmed two new games for the Indian market. During our recent visit to the company's office in Seoul, South Korea, Krafton announced that they are planning to launch two games -- The Callisto Protocol and Defense Derby early next year.