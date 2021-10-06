Battlegrounds Mobile India gets PUBG-like game modes complete with Vikendi, Payload 2 and more

Krafton has announced new game modes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and is calling them BGMI Mega modes. The update containing the new game modes is inspired by the original game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG and have been featured in the game beforehand.

The game developer giant recently shared the information on the new update through a Facebook post. It announced a total of seven new game modes for BGMI namely, Infection Mode, Metro Royale, Payload 2, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn, Titans: Last Stand, and Vikendi. All these modes were previously available on PUBG Mobile.

Though the post does not mention an official launch date yet, it does read that the BGMI Mega modes "are coming soon." Once out, the new modes will be a big boost to the game developer's efforts to reduce the distinction between the original game PUBG and its tweaked version in India called BGMI.

BGMI came into existence months after PUBG was banned in India on security grounds in a drive against several Chinese apps. Since then, Krafton disassociated itself from parent company Tencent and came up with a new version of the battle royale game with the name Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI.

Since its launch, BGMI has enthralled millions of PUBG players in the country. However, the game has lacked as many options and game modes for the players to choose from. The update, in addition to bringing the PUBG-like persona to BGMI, will also bring a range of new options to choose from. The new selection is likely to appeal to the PUBG user base even more, considering that the game modes are directly borrowed from the game. Vikendi map, for instance, had been a fan favourite in PUBG and now makes its way to BGMI.

It is likely that such PUBG related updates will continue to rollout on BGMI going forward. For now, players can enjoy the new Vikendi map on the BGMI.