Battlegrounds Mobile India gets Tesla cars and new gun in latest BGMI 1.5 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update is now available for download. Android users can go to the Google Play Store and install the update. This update is the first one for the PUBG Mobile Indian version and it brings a horde of new items to the game. You get a new machine gun, a new Royale Pass Month system, and, the biggest yet, Tesla cars. The BGMI 1.5 update is rolling out in line with the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, which means Indian players are all caught up.

PUBG Mobile recently partnered with Tesla to feature elements such as the Tesla Gigafactory and Tesla cars. This partnership is also coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. In the Erangel map, players will see the Gigafactory that they will be able to visit and see the production of the Tesla Model Y underway. Players will also be able to drive Tesla cars around the map. Tesla's Semi-trucks will spawn in rural areas and will self-drive on predefined roads. And for some surprise loot, players can damage these trucks and doing that will force supply boxes to drop. Players can fetch their supplies then.

The weaponry in Battlegrounds Mobile India is also getting an upgrade. Krafton has introduced MG3, a low machine gun that comes with a 75-bullet magazine. It replaces the M249 LMG and will be available from the supply crate that players get through airdrops. The M249 LMG is now available for players in field drops that players can collect without waiting. The MG3 gun supports a scope of up to 6x zoom, and it can operate in 600rpm and 900rpm modes. The MG3 gun uses 7.62mm ammo.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players also get healing consumables that they can throw in a trajectory. However, players have to keep in mind that the trajectory has to be good.

Players also get a new Royale Pass Month system in the BGMI 1.5 update. It is called the RPM1 and will last for 30 days. All the subsequent RPM cycles will be for 30 days. The price of the RPM1 is 360UC and the highest rank one can achieve is 50. There is a new Challenge Point System that rewards players for their good behaviour in the game. The good behaviour here is not leaving the team in the middle of a battle and using weapons that are not too violent, which is a bit ironic for a game developed around violence.

The BGMI 1.5 update also brings a new Missing Ignition Mode to the Erangel map. It will be available for six locations on the map and brings Hyperlines that transport players from one location to another in a jiffy. Players can also change gyroscope sensitivity and go for a dedicated 90fps graphics setting now. You can also customise the graphics to make the game run optimally on phones with low-end specifications. The sensitivity of the guns is also customisable in Battlegrounds Mobile India now, along with an option for a third-person perspective (TPP) camera in the game.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update is available on the Google Play Store.