Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 for work from home from Airtel, Jio and Tata Sky

Work from home or remote work became a norm for many since 2020 and even though there are almost only four months left to usher into 2022, many people continue to work from home. Sometimes for such people, regular prepaid and postpaid offers do not fall sufficiently, and they look for more. At times like these, users can opt for broadband plans under Rs 1000 that give up to 200 Mbps speed. While Airtel and Jio have broadband plans priced around the same range, Tata Sky is known to offer good speed with its broadband plans. Government telco BSNL has also regularised its Rs 449 broadband plan and is giving other plans on a promotional basis. Let's have a look at what these internet service providers have to offer.

Airtel XStream Rs 499 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps speed and other additional benefits include a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music and Shaw academy. The Airtel XStream app includes access to Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M and Ultra.

Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan: Airtel Premium Rs 799 broadband plan: This broadband plan gives unlimited internet with up to 70 Mbps speed and other additional benefits like a subscription to Airtel XStream, Wynk Music, and Shaw academy.

Airtel XStream Rs 999 broadband plan: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with a high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

While Airtel gives slightly higher speed with its plans, Jio gives more streaming benefits with its plans which come for Rs 100 less for broadband plans under Rs 1000.

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions but offers unlimited calling.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60Mbps speed. This plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions and offers unlimited calling.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: There is a Rs 999 broadband plan that comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others that are worth Rs 1000.

Coming to Tata Sky broadband, the ISP does not give many monthly plans that are priced under Rs 1000. However, if users subscribe together for 3 months, 6 months, or a year, the monthly cost is likely to reduce.

TataSky 50 Mbps broadband plan: For 3 months, Tata Sky is giving a broadband plan at Rs 2097. This means that per month, this plan costs Rs 699. It also gives unlimited landline calls. Here is what it offers.

TataSky 100 Mbps broadband plan: This broadband plan from Tata Sky offers 100 Mbps data and unlimited calling and is priced at Rs 950 for a month. The same plan gives a subscription for 3 months, 6 months and 12 months respectively for Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400 which comes down to Rs 900, Rs 750 and Rs 700 a month.

Tata Sky 150 Mbps broadband plan: Individually this plan costs Rs 1050 per month in select circles like Delhi and Bangalore. However, when users subscribe to this plan for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months together, the monthly costs come to Rs 1000, Rs 850 and Rs 800 respectively and users will have to pay Rs 3000, Rs 5100 and Rs 9600 together.