Best Cyber Monday deals on DSLR cameras include Nikon D5600, Canon EOS 4000D

Black Friday may be over but deals on your favourite gadgets and electronics have not stopped pouring in. That is because it is Cyber Monday and there is a wide range of offers on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and, of course, digital cameras. You may be planning your next trip or there may be an important wedding that you have to attend, and you want to capture every moment possible. A digital camera, particularly a digital SLR - otherwise called a DSLR camera, is what you need for that.

Cyber Monday deals are mostly available on American shopping websites. Sure, Indian shopping websites, such as Flipkart and Croma, are still running Black Friday sales and there are many offers for you to consider, but the variety of DSLR cameras is not expectedly good. For instance, I have been trying to find a single Nikon D5600 unit available for purchase on almost every shopping website, but I have not been lucky. For people like me, importing one from the US may be the viable option.

If you are wondering about shipping costs, you are right. Even with Cyber Monday offers, you will have to pay shipping charges. There may also be an additional duty on some products, which goes to customs. But the offers are too good to miss, especially with the special packages that you will see. Let us take a look.

Nikon D5600

Nikon D5600 is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras with an amazing set of features, such as 5fps continuous shooting, 1080p 60fps video recording, touchscreen LCD, and Wi-Fi with NFC. It may be difficult to find the Nikon D5600 on market right now, so you can consider buying it from Newegg that ships almost every product from the US to India.

Its Nikon D5600 offer is worth Rs 1,22,184 excluding shipping costs and includes a flurry of camera accessories alongside the main unit. Here is what you will get in the bundle:

1 x Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm VR AF-P Lens (Black)

1 x Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm F4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens

1 x 64GB SDXC Class 10 Secure Digital High-Speed Memory Card

1 x High-Quality Dust Blower

1 x Lens Cleaning Solution

1 x Blower Brush

1 x Lens Tissue Paper

5 x Cotton Swabs

1 x MicroFiber Cloth

1 x All In 1 USB Card Reader

1 x Universal External Digital Slave SLR Flash

1 x Lens Pen Cleaner

1 x Wireless Universal Shutter Release Remote

1 x Tabletop Tripod

1 x USB SDHC Card Reader

1 x 55mm 3 Piece Filter Kit Includes: UV, Circular Polarizer and Fluorescent Filter and Hard Case

1 x 55mm +1 +2 +4 +10 Close-Up Macro Filter Set with Pouch

1 x .45x Wide Angle Lens Converter for 55mm

1 x Professional Telephoto Lens 55mm (Give Any 55mm Lens That Extra Reach!)

1 x Padded Carrying Case

1 Year Extended Warranty

1 x MH-24 Quick Charger

1 x DK-25 Rubber Eyecup

1 x AN-DC3 Camera Strap (Black)

1 x BF-1B Body Cap

Canon EOS Rebel 4000D

If you are a beginner and looking for an entry-level DSLR, you can consider the Canon EOS Rebel 4000D. Its 18-megapixel sensor coupled with modes such as Scene Intelligent Auto and Creative Auto will give you the best photos. And if you want to experiment, there is a Manual mode that lets you tweak all the settings before taking that photo. There is built-in Wi-Fi available, too.

Canon EOS Rebel 4000D is available for Rs 43,222 on Newegg. This price does not include shipping charges. Here is what you get in the bundle:

1 x Universal Digital Camera Flash

1 x Padded Deluxe Carrying Case with strap

1 x 58mm 2X Telephoto Lens

1 x 58mm Wide Angle Lens

1 x Secure Digital High Speed 32GB Memory Card

1 x Tabletop Tripod

1 x 58mm 3-piece Filter Kit

1 x Pro Hand Camera Grip

1 x Lens Cleaning Solution, Cleaning Cloth, Dust Blower, Lens Pen

1 x Memory Card Wallet

1 x USB Card Reader

1 x Lens Cap Keeper

1 x LP-E10 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

1 x LC-E10 Battery Charger for EOS Rebel T3, T5, T6 Eyecup EF

1 x RF-3 Body Cap for Canon EOS Cameras

1 x EW-400D Neck Strap

1 x Battery Cover

Canon EOS Rebel T7

Another DSLR from the house of Canon is the EOS Rebel T7, which is also an entry-level model with a 24.1-megapixel sensor. The camera comes with features such as 3fps continuous shooting, 1080p video recording at 30fps, a 3-inch LCD, built-in Wi-Fi, and NFC pairing.

You can buy the Canon EOS Rebel T7 from Newegg at Rs 45,053 excluding shipping charges. The bundle includes:

1 x EOS Rebel T7 DSLR

1 x EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens

1 x EOS Shoulder Bag 200ES

1 x LP-E10 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

1 x LC-E10 Battery Charger for EOS Rebel T3, T5, T6 Eyecup EF

1 x RF-3 Body Cap for Canon EOS Cameras

1 x EW-400D Neck Strap

1 x Battery Cover

1 x EOS Rebel T7 with EF-S 18-55mm Lens

1 x Lens Cleaning Solution

1 x Cleaning Cloth

1 x Dust Blower

1 x Lens Pen

You can check out more Cyber Monday deals for DSLRs on Newegg, as well as Amazon, which also ships select items to India.