Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 employees on Zoom call, now he is taking a break

After firing 900 employees over Zoom calls, better.com CEO Vishal Garg is taking time off from the company while it conducts a "leadership and cultural assessment." The employees were informed about Garg's break via email by the board. In his absence, CFO Kevin Ryan will take care of the digital mortgage company. Garg received severe flak on the Internet after a video of him firing 900 people via Zoom call went viral on the internet. However, Garg soon issued an apology for the way in which he handled the mass layoff.

"Vishal and the Board wanted to provide Better employees an update given the very regrettable events over the last week. Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately. During this interim period, Kevin Ryan as CFO will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and he will be reporting to the Board," the Board wrote in the email to the employees informing them about Garg's break. The company also revealed that the board is now relying on an independent third-party firm to do leadership and cultural assessment, the Motherboard reported.

better.com, which was founded in 2012, has been under the scanner ever since Garg's video of firing 900 people unceremoniously went viral. "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said in the Zoom video that went viral. The video was recorded by the employees of the company and later circulated on the Internet.

Soon after the video caught everyone's attention, Garg sent out an apology letter to the employees of better.com. "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I realize that the way I communicated the news made a difficult situation worse," he wrote. Garg had reportedly said in the video that this wasn't the first time he was firing people, he had reportedly done that before as well. He mentioned that the last he announced layoffs, he cried. The viral video has now been taken down from the internet.

It was also reported that three top employees of better.com resigned after the way Garg handled the layoffs. The employees had alleged that the CEO failed to show the appropriate amount of respect for people who were laid off and their contributions towards the company was not appreciated either by the CEO.