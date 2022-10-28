BGMI could soon make a comeback in India, Krafton hints

It seems that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could soon make a comeback in India, which is something that Krafton has indicated. The company has posted some new tutorial videos on BGMI India's website. There are a total of four new videos related to BGMI in the support section, and a few of them have been uploaded just a few hours ago.

It has created a new channel on YouTube, which is dubbed "Krafton Player Support." The channel was created on September 29 and new videos have now been uploaded, which gives a clear indication that the game will return soon. However, the videos are not visible on the channel, which means that they are unlisted for public. But, people can go and check the videos in support section of BGMI website.

The site shows that the videos were posted sometime back. The videos are guidance on how one can unlink account, delete it, report a BGMI user, and block or add friends. As of now, Krafton hasn't given any official confirmation on the launch of BGMI. But, its latest action suggests that BGMI fans can still expect the return soon.

The latest development comes just a few weeks after Gaurav Chaudhary, who is better known as Technical Guruji in India, claimed in the 12th episode of his Weekly Tech Focus YouTube video series that BGMI could return by the end of this year.

"This news (unban date) is my favourite one for today. We all have been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and we finally have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar," he said.

Another popular YouTuber in India's Esports community, Piyush 'Spero' Bathla, also suggested in a video that the game won't arrive before December 2022 and it could again be made available by the year-end. However, AKOP from Orangutan Gaming, anticipated in an Instagram live video that BGMI could arrive by mid-2023. He also tipped that Battlegrounds Mobile India will arrive soon, but it will be launched by a new Indian publisher (company). The game will likely be renamed and it won't be available with the same name.

To recall, the Indian government banned Battlegrounds Mobile India game in July this year. The game was immediately removed from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. It was blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, which is the same Act under which PUBG Mobile and TikTok were banned around two years ago.