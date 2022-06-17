boAt Xtend Sport smartwatch with over 700 sports modes, fast charging launched in India

Popular wearables company boAt has added a new watch to its kitty. The boAt has launched the Xtend Sport smartwatch, which is an upgraded version of the boAt Xtend. boAt has been on a launch spree lately. After dominating the budget audio market, boAt now aims to dominate the budget smartwatch segment. The boAt Xtend Sport comes with a lot of firsts, including 700+ active modes. No smartwatch has attempted this many sports modes yet. So boat can surely attract a lot of buyers.

As the company says in a statement, boAt Xtend Sport can track all activities from Jogging to Swimming, Piano to Ballet, Yoga to Aerobics, and Laundry to Painting and all the other actives that will help you burn calories. boAt Xtend Sport is also equipped with a dozen sensors.

boAt Xtend Sport smartwatch: Price and availability

boAt Xtend Sport smartwatch is priced at Rs 2499. The watch is offered in Ashen Grey, Classic Black, and Cool Blue colour variants. It will be available on Amazon.in and boAt-lifestyle.com starting June 17, 12pm for an introductory price of Rs 2499.

boAt Xtend Sport smartwatch: Specifications

The boAt Xtend Sport smartwatch features a 1.69-inch square shaped display with HD resolution. The display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. So even under direct sunlight, the smartwatch will be fairly legible. The USP of the boAt smartwatch is that it comes with over 700 sports mode which includes strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and many more. boAt Xtend Sport is also capable of tracking low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others.

Apart from the fitness modes, the smartwatch also comes with multiple sensors such as the 24 Hour heart rate sensor, SPO2 monitor and a pedometer that monitor & keeps a track of your fitness levels in real-time. While tracking your activity to help you keep fit and healthy throughout the day. The watch can be paired with the boAt Crest app.

boAt Xtend Sport is IP67 rated for protection against water and sweat. It is also paired with a sporty yet breathable strap. The watch also comes with fast charging technology which is called the ASAP charge, which helps the watch in refilling juice in just 30 minutes. The watch offers a battery life of up to 7 days. Other important features include 100+ watch faces, Live Cricket Scores, Calls, Text and Notifications, Curated Controls, Sedentary Alerts, and much more.