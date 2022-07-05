Boult launches two smartwatches in India, price starts at Rs 1,499

Audio company Boult has forayed into the wearables segment. After making a mark in the budget audio segment, Boult has launched two smartwatches on the market called the Drift and Cosmic smartwatch. The smartwatches come with an affordable price tag but loads of health features and activity trackers. The Boult Drift and Cosmic also offer solid battery life.

Talking about the new launches, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio, said, "After successfully delivering the best-in-class audio products for 5 years in India, Boult Audio has expanded its product portfolio in the smartwatch category. We have come up with our debut range of smartwatches. Boult Drift was launched on 3rd July 2022.

"Boult Cosmic will be available for sale from 9th July 2022 onwards. We sold out in just less than 10 minutes after launch. Boult Audio has always put its impetus on developing an ecosystem for products that help millennials to stay fit and healthy. We are very excited to introduce two new smartwatches. Our goal is to make wearable technology safe, enriching, and enjoyable in everyday life. We are working hard to launch some more innovative smartwatches this fiscal. We are also coming up with some policies to create superior value for our consumers," he added.

Boult Drift, Boult Cosmic: Price and availability

Boult Drift smartwatch was launched at Rs 1999 for the Boult Cosmic and comes at a price of Rs 1499. The smartwatches will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Boult Drift is offered in attractive colors like Blue, Black and Gray while Boult Cosmic is available in Rose Gold, Blue, Black shades.

Boult Drift, Boult Cosmic: Specifications

Boult Drift Smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT with a resolution of 240x280 pixels, the watch has a pixel density 218ppi and offers peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch has 60 preset sports modes and 150+ watch faces. It also features a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker and 24/7 heart rate monitoring that allow you to check your heart rate anytime. It also has an automatic sleep monitor that provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep, and wake-up time) to help you get a better understanding of your health and make reasonable adjustments to your lifestyle besides having a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker. This lets you answer your incoming calls or dial your desired contact right from your wrist.

Boult Cosmic features a 1.69-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels with a pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and 100+ watch faces. It comes with Blood pressure monitor, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle monitor, water resistance and multiple sports modes. It has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring, calorie count, and step count, helping you live a healthier life.