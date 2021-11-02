BSNL Diwali broadband offer to give up to Rs 500 discount to new Fiber customers, check details

Government-owned PSU Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will give up to a 90 per cent discount to new Fiber customers as part of its Diwali offer. The new offer went into effect on November 1 and will be available till January 2022. BSNL will offer up to 90 per cent discount for all new Bharat Fiber connections activated in November 2021 which will give them a discount of up to Rs 500. The internet service provider will give a maximum discount of Rs 500 in their first-month bill. The above instructions will be applicable on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days in all telecom circles, except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

BSNL has also relaunched an entry-level fiber broadband plan at Rs 399. The plan offers 30 Mbps download speed till 1000GB data usage. Once the speed is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The plan is available for a promotional period of 90 days. After 6 months, users will be shifted to Fiber Basic Rs 449 plan after six months. The Fiber Experience comes bundled with unlimited voice calls to any network without additional charges. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls to any network without additional charges.

Further, BSNL has withdrawn its Rs 99 postpaid plan and existing customers in BSNL mobile plan Rs 99 have been migrated to the next higher plan which is plan 199. Reported first by Kerala Telecom, BSNL postpaid mobile bill issued in October 2021 contains an additional security deposit of Rs 100 as a one-time charge and a monthly rental of Rs 199 as a fixed monthly charge.

In related news, in the backdrop of festive plans, Excitel, a broadband network ISP, has unveiled a new plan called the Swift Onboarding Plan which will offer 200 Mbps download and upload speed to users and will come with unlimited data for Rs 500 for the first three months. Excitel noted that this is a one-of-a-kind offer and has been launched to address the surge in the demand for a proper Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connection while also significantly reducing the overhead costs incurred during the onboarding process.

The Swift Onboarding Plan will offer 200 Mbps download and upload speed with unlimited data for Rs 500 for the first three months, which makes it one of the most affordable internet onboarding plans ever offered in the country, the company noted.



