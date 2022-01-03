BSNL giving free Amazon Fire TV stick with some broadband plans, check all details

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced New Year Offer 2022 for its Bharat Fiber (FTTH), Air Fiber and DSL Broadband customers all over India. BSNL customers can now get Amazon Fire TV stick with plans starting from Rs 999. The scheme was made available from January 1, 2022, across all telecom circles. However, the offer will only be applicable to customers who are ready to apply for Annual Advance Payment Scheme via BSNL BOSS Portal. The ISP noted that if users have opted for broadband plans below Rs 999, then they will have to upgrade to a plan which is priced at Rs 999 or above. They can do this through the BSNL Selfcare portal or through the BSNL Customer Service Centers (BSNL CSCs).

Users can visit the BSNL BOSS Portal, select the device and make online advance payment for a year under Annual Payment Scheme in their plan. After successful payment, BSNL will dispatch the device to the customer's billing address.

"The competent authority has decided to offer bundled 'Amazon Fire TV stick lite' under annual subscription of DSL/Fibre/AirFibre Broadband plan having monthly charges of Rs. 999/- & above in all the circles. The plan change request has a lower FMC than Rs. 999/- shall not be entertained during the lock-in period of an annual subscription," BSNL noted on its website. The development was first reported by Kerala Telecom.

Earlier this year, BSNL was giving Google smart devices at a discounted price for annual broadband customers. As part of the discounted offer, annual BSNL broadband subscribers could get Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub smart devices at a monthly charge of Rs 99 and Rs 199 respectively, if they paid a one-time charge amount for their subscription of 12 and 13 months respectively. The offer could be availed by customers who pay a minimum monthly cost of Rs 799 and above for annual broadband plans.

In related news, BSNL has regularised its broadband plan priced at Rs 499 for the Kerala Telecom circle. The revised plan is said to offer 1000GB data usage at 50Mbps speed without any additional charges. Previously, the plan gave 50Mbps download speed till 200GB after which the speed was reduced to 2Mbps speed after 200GB.



