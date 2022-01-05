BSNL launches Rs 999 broadband plan with Disney+ Hotstar Premium benefit, check all details

BSNL has launched a broadband plan at Rs 999 with new premium OTT benefits. The Fiber to the home (FTTH) plan called the Super Star Premium Plus is available across all telecom circles. The benefits of this plan include up to 150 Mbps speed till 2000 GB is reached after which the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps. Users subscribing to this plan will get access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Along with the Super Star Premium Plus plan, the internet service provider (ISP) gives premium OTT content from 8 different OTT applications.

Users subscribing to this plan will get access to content from Lions Gate LLP, Shemaroo Me and Shemaroo Gujarati, Hungama Music and Hungama play SVOD, SonyLIV Premium, Zee5 Premium, VooT Select and YuppTV Live, among others as per YuppTV packages. Meanwhile, BSNL has discontinued existing broadband plans Super Star Premium-2 priced at Rs 949 and Fibre Premium-priced Rs 999 for new customers in all telecom circles. The existing customers under these plans shall continue to receive the benefits of the plan till its expiry. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

Airtel vs JioFIber vs Excitel broadband plans at Rs 999



Airtel Entertainment broadband plan at Rs 999: Airtel XStream entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet and calls with high speed up to 200 Mbps. The streaming benefits of this plan include a yearly subscription to Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime with access to the Airtel XStream box. The plan also comes with access to Disney+ Hotstar Super which is separately priced at Rs 899 per year. Disney+ Hotstar Superusers get access to 2 devices with video quality restricted in HD.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: This broadband plan comes with truly unlimited internet with download and upload speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited voice calling and access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 1000. Broadband plans with access to all 15 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, Lionsgate, SunNxt, Hoichoi, Alt Balaji, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Discovery +, Alt Balaji, and Hungama Play are priced at a slightly upper range.



Excitel Rs 999 broadband plan: For a month's validity Excitel is giving a broadband plan with unlimited internet and 300 Mbps speed priced at Rs 999 and the same plan comes for Rs Rs 499 a month which comes to Rs 5988 a year respectively. Excitel has a broadband plan at Rs 752 broadband plan that gives users access to multiple over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost. The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel's 300 Mbps, 3months plan which currently comes for Rs 752 per month and Rs 2256 for three months. The plan is available in all Excitel servicing cities.