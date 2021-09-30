BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan now offers 180 days validity, what Airtel, Jio and Vi offer at the same price

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its promotional plan validity for its Rs 699 plan for 90 days. The telco is offering 180 days validity with the prepaid plan. The plan was promotional in nature and expired on September 28 but the telco has now extended it for another 90 days. Other benefits of the plan include 0.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan has now been extended for three months. It means it will be available until January. Users can get the prepaid plan through retail shops, by sending SMS 123 or by dialling USSD shortcode.

The development was first reported by Kerala Telecom. Airtel has a Rs 699 prepaid plan is the upgraded Disney+ Hotstar plan that gives 56 days validity with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

Vi offers double data at Rs 699. The Rs 699 prepaid plans offer double data benefits and so give 4GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan has a validity of 56 days. Jio has a prepaid plan at Rs 666 that gives access to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan also offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has a validity of 56 days.

Users looking for Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits can go for Airtel and Jio prepaid plans. In case they are looking for data benefits, they can opt for the Vi Rs 699 plan, and if they don't want to go big on data but want to go for a plan with a bigger validity, they can opt for BSNL's Rs 699 plan which gives 180 days validity.



In related news, BSNL has launched a new app called the BSNL Selfcare. It is available for Google PlayStore and App Store and aims at helping users with prepaid mobile plans, main account balance, plan validity, latest offers etc. BSNL customers can also check their existing tariff plans, available packages, total free data included in the existing plan, total data usage, remaining data with the BSNL Selfcare mobile application. Prepaid and postpaid customers can get access to their recharge history, current bills and can also get recharges done using the app.



