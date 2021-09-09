BSNL warns customers against SIM blocking and KYC verification fraud

Fake KYC SMSes and verification calls are not something that is unheard of and yet many people fall prey to such scams. Now, government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is warning customers against spam calls in the garb of customer care employees who ask users for their KYC details. The scammers ask users to download an app for the KYC verification of SIM cards, failing which they will lose access to their numbers. After the users have installed such an app, the scammers will ask users to do online recharge. This will enable the fraudsters to get hold of the user's banking details through which they can initiate a fund transfer from their bank account. The app which users download basically acts as a screen mirroring app which gives the fraudsters all details of users.

BSNL has started an SMS campaign to alert the users of scams where it will send the following message to users: "Important: Beware of the fraudulent messages asking you to call any number for verification/download any app to update your KYC / Aadhaar details. BSNL never asks you to download any third-party app for such activities. Please stay alert from such SMS/calls as these may result in financial loss: Team BSNL"

Users must note that while telecom companies ask for KYC details, it is through official channels and not through unknown numbers. Users should also keep in mind to not click on any links or call on any numbers and to just disregard or ignore them.

Private telecom companies Airtel, Jio, and Vi have also warned customers of such KYC frauds. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal recently warned the telco's subscribers to be on the lookout for cyber frauds which involve hackers getting the OTP from users to make payments. Security researchers have also pointed out the vulnerability of user's data that is leaked through apps.

He had warned customers about fraudsters pretending to be Airtel employees asking them to complete their KYC by downloading an Airtel QuickSupport App from Google Play Store. When customers try to install this app, they are redirected to the TeamViewer QuickSupport app which allows the fraudster to remotely take over the device and accounts associated with the device and the accounts connected to it.



