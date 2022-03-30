Budget Redmi 10A launches with up to 128GB storage, price under Rs 10,000

Redmi silently launches the Redmi 10A in China on Tuesday. The affordable smartphone succeeds the Redmi 9A, which was announced back in 2020. It brings big upgrades over the predecessor. Some of the key features of the Redmi 10A include a MediaTek processor, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 5000mah battery, among others.

The Redmi 10A comes in three variants, including 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The smartphone starts at CNY 699, which roughly starts at around Rs 8,300. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage come at a price of CNY 799 (roughly around Rs 9,500) and CNY 899 (which translates to around Rs 10,700).

As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of CNY 649, which roughly comes to around Rs 7,700.

Redmi10A specifications

The Redmi 10A is quite a big upgrade over its predecessor, Redmi 9A. In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes packed with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display includes a waterdrop notch that consists of a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a single camera with a 13-megapixel sensor with support for an LED flash. The camera is powered by Xiaomi's AI Camera 5.0 that the company claims brings scene recognition for up to 27 scenes.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage support. There's also expandable storage support of up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 10A is available in three colour options including -- Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver in China. It is already available for pre-orders in the company's home market, and the sale will begin on March 31.