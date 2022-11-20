Bumble match making you uncomfortable? Here’s how you can block, report them on app 

Dating apps have become increasingly popular over the years. While the dating apps have eased the lives of people who did not bump into their lovers in an empty corridor, they have also given rise to a lot of heinous crimes. Scammers often create fake profiles to dupe or gain illegal access to people's personal or sensitive information. Oftentimes, your matches can also make you feel uncomfortable with their comments. You should identify the red flags before they make their way to your WhatsApp or meet you. Blocking or reporting on Bumble is fairly easy. These are the steps you need to follow to do so:-

Notably, there are two different ways to report someone on Bumble - via their profile, and via a conversation. If you want to block someone from their profile. You should follow the following steps.

– Scroll to the bottom of the profile of the person you want to block and tap the "Hide & Report" button.

– You will then be asked to choose one of the report reasons and include any additional comments for the moderation team.

– You can write down the reasons why you want to report a person in the designated area.

– Tap "Submit report".

Follow the steps to report a user from the Conversations menu

–Open your chat with the person you want to block. Tap on the 3 dots in the top right-hand corner.

– Specify the reason why you want to report or block a person and then tap on the submit button.

– Once the report is sent, the moderation team of Bumble will review your request.

Notably, if you are unable to find a conversation with a person who has made you feel uncomfortable, it could be possible that your match has deleted their account, has been blocked on Bumble or has decided to unmatch you for now. In such situations, you can find the conversation at the bottom of your conversation list. In order to block or report that contact, you can report this user by tapping on the "Help" button after clicking on the match in the conversation list.