Byju's lays off over 2500 employees across Whitehat Jr and Toppr

India's thriving ed-tech company is going through its phase ever. After Unacademy and Vedantu, India's largest and most successful ed-tech company, Byju's, is finding it hard to sustain. The ed-tech company, which has Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, has laid off over 2500 employees from its sister companies including Whitehat Jr and Toppr. WhiteHat Jr hogged limelights during the covid-induced lockdown to make coding accessible to kids.

As per MoneyControl, Byju Ravendrann-led company has laid off full-time and contractual employees from Toppr, WhiteHat Jr, and its core team across sales and marketing, operations, content and design teams. The company laid off over 1500 employees on June 27 and June 29 from Toppr and WhiteHat Jr. Notably, Byju's had acquired the two companies over the last two years. The remaining 1000 employees were informed about the layoffs on June 29 via an email. The employees who were laid off in the second phase belonged to the company's core operations teams, the sources informed the daily.

"Employees from the content and design team were the most affected ones. They have reduced content, solution-writing and design teams drastically across group companies. Some of these teams have even been reduced to zero. Earlier they were laying off employees from the companies they acquired so that their name doesn't come directly, but now they have laid off employees from its core operations," MoneyControl quoted a source as saying.