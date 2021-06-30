Canon RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM lens launched in India at Rs 1,55,995

Canon has a different series of lenses including EF, EF-S, EF-M, and RF, which complement a variety of cameras. Its RF-mount lenses have been widely popular for delivering great quality images as well as for video capabilities. Canon India has recently unveiled a new member of its RF-mount lens line-up. It is an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens called Canon RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM. The new lens, in fact, completes the F4L trinity of RF lenses which consists of RF 24-105mm F4L IS USM and RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM.

With the focal range of 14-35mm, the new RF lens can shoot with a minimum focusing distance of 0.2m. It can magnify up to 0.15x at 14mm, and a maximum magnification of 0.38x can be done at 35mm. Even with the wider focal length of 14mm, RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM is shorter and lighter than EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM. While the maximum aperture is F4, it can be reduced to a minimum aperture of F22.

The RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM lens comes with optical image stabilization at up to 5.5 stops. When paired with full-frame mirrorless cameras like Canon EOS R5, or Canon EOS R6, the RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM lens' image stabilization becomes effective up to 7 stops. This happens through coordinated control of the In-body Image Stabilizer and Optical Image Stabilizer, which helps in stable handheld shots.

The lens is made of 16 elements in 12 groups, and 9 aperture blades. It features Subwavelength Structure Coating (SWC) and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) to reduce flares and ghosting issues. There is a fluorine coating on the surface of the front element of the lens which repels oil and water. However, the overall lens is dust and drip resistant, which allows users to shoot even in challenging situations. Additionally, the lens is equipped with a nano-ultrasonic motor which boasts good autofocus capability for both stills and video recording.

The RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM comes with a 77mm filter thread, a control ring, and weighs around 540 grams. Camera users can grab their hands on the lens for Rs 1,55,995 in India.