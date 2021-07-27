Carl Pei's Nothing to launch ear (1) true wireless earphones today: How to watch live stream, price in India

Nothing ear (1), the first product from the all-new venture of Carl Pei, is all set to launch today. The unveiling is an online-only affair, and Nothing has partnered with the popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy for the same.

Those interested in the launch can tune into the YouTube channel of Unbox Therapy at 6:30 pm IST. Notably, the launch will also be followed by an unboxing.

The company has so far revealed most of the features of the upcoming Nothing ear (1) true wireless earphones, including the global and Indian prices.

The Nothing ear (1) TWS will be available in India at Rs 5,999 on Flipkart, the e-commerce partner. The global pricing has been set at GBP 99, which translates to roughly Rs 10,200. The huge difference in pricing of global and Indian markets tells you how Carl Pei's Nothing is serious about the Indian market. The aggressive pricing of Rs 5,999 will help Nothing take on truly wireless earbuds from local brands like boAt, pTron, and Noise. There are other rivals as well, like OnePlus, which sells the Buds Z at almost half the price of Rs 2,699, among others like Sony, Bose, and more.

Nothing ear (1) design is one of the best-kept secrets so far, and Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and other brands need to take some tips from the company. Back in March 2021, Nothing had showcased a transparent Concept 1 design, and the ear (1) is most likely to follow that design language.

The company recently revealed the transparent case of the ear (1) partially showing the earbuds. Those interested can wait for the ear (1) unveiling.

Some of the ear (1) features revealed include a 570mAh battery and up to 24 hours of continuous music playback with active noise cancellation. The company also revealed that the ear (1) supports wireless charging as well as fast charging via the case. Nothing claims that a 10-minute charge will offer up to 6 hours of use with ANC while up to 8 hours of use with ANC feature off.

Ahead of the official launch, the company teamed up with StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of its debut device, ear (1), for fans and community members. The first 100 units of the Nothing ear (1) went up for sale during DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX. The company later revealed that the first unit of the Nothing's ear (1) auctioned for $1,029 (roughly Rs 76,500) on StockX, while the average sale price was $327 (roughly Rs 24,000). These first 100 units were engraved as a limited edition product with numbers 1-100.