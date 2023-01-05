CES 2023: Sony says PS5 shortage is over, announces Project Leonardo for people with disabilities

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been around since May 2022 but people across the globe are still trying to get their hands on the console. However, their woes might be ending soon as Sony, during its presentation at the CES 2023, announced that people will now find it easier to get their hands on the PS5.

No more PS5 shortage

PlayStation's CEO, Jim Ryan, said during the presentation, "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward." He also thanked players for being patient as the company tried to manage the demand for consoles during the 'global challenges' over the last two years.

Over 30 million PlayStation units sold

PlayStation also announced selling over 30 million units till now, with December being the 'biggest month ever' for sales. Till November, the PS5 had sold 25 million units.

A tweet from Sony's official handle reads, "Also confirmed today: December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales, bringing the total to more than 30 million units sold worldwide. Thanks for playing, everyone – 2023's gonna be a great year!"

In December 2022, Ryan had also made an appearance at the PlayStation Partner Awards in Japan announcing that the team has 'resolved the long-term supply issues of the PS5'.

The CEO had addressed the crowd by appearing on the screen during their presentation and said, "We would like to inform everyone that we have resolved the long-term supply issues of PlayStation 5, and will be able to deliver it to many customers in Japan and Asia from this year-end shopping season into 2023."

Sony introduces Project Leonardo

"Play has no limits." And aiming to bring the joy of gaming to everyone, Sony announced a new controller kit that is in the works. Say hello to Project Leonardo, which focuses on making gaming easier and more accessible for people with disabilities.

The controller is highly customisable and appears to be in the shape of a disc with 8 PS5 buttons, and a joystick attached to it. The controller can be used as is or can be paired with a DualSense controller. Owing to its shape, there is no need to hold the controller by hand as it can rest on a table by itself or can even be mounted on a tripod.

The PlayStation team also shared a video on their official Twitter handle, highlighting the importance of accessibility of gaming.

Since Project Leonardo is still a work in progress, the price and the release date of the controller are yet to be revealed.