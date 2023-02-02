ChatGPT is coming to Microsoft Teams meetings to take notes on your behalf, details here

Do you hate taking notes during an important meeting? Well, if you are using Microsoft Teams, there is some good news in store. ChatGPT will soon be doing the monotonous note-taking part for you so that you can focus on superior tasks. All thanks to the all-new Teams Premium introduced by Microsoft recently that will be powered by ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot.

Microsoft introduces ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

Microsoft, in an official blog post, introduced the all new Teams Premium and said that it will be relying on artificial intelligence to take care of a number of tasks including generating automatic meeting notes, recommending tasks, coming up with personalised highlights, and so on. In other words, ChatGPT will be powering Teams Premium to simplify meetings held on the platform.

"With intelligent recap in Teams premium, you'll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting," Microsoft says in the blog post.

Further elaborating how meetings will be divided into chapters by AI, the company says, "AI-generated chapters divide the meeting into sections so it's easy to pick and choose the content most relevant to you. This is available today for PowerPoint Live meeting recordings. Intelligent recap will automatically generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript as well."

As for now, Teams Premium will be available at a special fee of USD 7 per user per month. However, this price is available for a limited time and it will soon be increased to USD 10 per user per month.

Microsoft's investment in OpenAI

Microsoft and OpenAI recently announced their extended partnership and announced that they are entering into a 'multiyear, multibillion dollar investment'. While announcing the extended partnership, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, had said that OpenAI and Microsoft have a 'shared ambition' that revolves around 'responsibly advancing cutting-edge AI research and democratizing AI as a new technology platform'.

"In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications."

Last month, reports surfaced that, to give tough competition to Google, Microsoft is working on an advanced AI-driven version of its search engine Bing. Reports also suggested that other applications like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel might also be powered by ChatGPT's technology, thereby boosting user experience. Now that ChatGPT is all set to be a part of MS Teams, will it soon be a part of other Microsoft apps as well? Time shall tell.