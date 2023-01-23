ChatGPT passes Wharton's MBA exam with a solid grade, but is not so good at math

Ever since it was rolled out to the public as a testing version, ChatGPT has been used in various ways, asked to compose poetry and music, treated as a search engine, and even feared to cost people their jobs. But till date, it hadn't been asked to appear for an examination. Turns out the friendly chatbot can ace an MBA examination too. However, it has a weakness that many of you might relate with- math.

ChatGPT's MBA Exam

As per reports, ChatGPT performed exceptionally well at a test set by a professor at University of Pennsylvania's Wharton business school. The test was of operations management course, which is a core MBA subject.

The professor, named Christian Terwiesch, published in a paper that ChatGPT would have received a B to B- grade on the exam and added that this 'has important implications for business school education'. The professor also said that there's a need to overhaul exam policies, curriculum design and teaching.

However, when it comes to math, even ChatGPT has its limitations. Talking about the same, the professor said, "I was just overwhelmed by the beauty of the wording — concise, choice of words, structure. It was absolutely brilliant... but the math is so horrible."

A Financial Times report quotes Francisco Veloso, dean of Imperial College Business School in London, saying, "We are having serious discussions and a working group is analysing the implications of ChatGPT and other similar tools that we know our resourceful and inventive students are using, and we will be formulating policies around that soon."

Google losing sleep over ChatGPT

Recently, reports had surfaced that Google was losing sleep over ChatGPT's growing popularity and is planning to unveil more than 20 new products and showcase a version of its search engine with chatbot features this year.

"This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google.ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, 'Here's what a compelling new search experience could look like.' said D. Sivakumar, a former Google research director who helped found a start-up called Tonita told New York Times.