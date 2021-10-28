Chinese students sue Apple for not including charger with iPhone 12

A group of five Chinese university students have filed a lawsuit against Apple for not including a charger for an iPhone 12 they bought. Apple stopped including earpods and wall chargers with iPhones in 2020 and only includes a USB-C lightning cable in its packaging. Apple had noted that the change would reduce carbon emissions and the use of precious materials, and would be more environment-friendly.

The students reportedly demanded Apple to provide a wall charger for an iPhone 12 Pro Max which was purchased by one student, and to pay 100 yuan for breach of contract, and also to cover the legal fees. One of the students argued at the Beijing Internet Court that the USB-C to Lightning cable that came in the iPhone 12 box was not compatible with other chargers in the market.

The Shanghai Law Journal has described the case according to which one of the students named Xiaocheng was frustrated because her iPhone 12 Pro Max did not come with a charger. Xiaofang claimed that Apple is leaving out wall chargers to promote the recently launched MagSafe chargers. She also claimed that Apple's decision not to include a charger is motivated by profit.

A representative for Apple in turn said that it is common for companies to sell phones without a charger and noted that the iPhone 12's packaging makes it clear that no charger is included. The case is reportedly still in progress and has since gone viral on Chinese social media.

Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series in October last year and announced that the phone would only have a charging cable inside the box, without a power adapter and headphones. Apple cited that the environmental impact of their decision would lead to a reduction of 2 million metric tonnes of carbon, which is equal to removing 450,000 cars in one year.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian consumer watchdog, Procon-SP, has fined Apple $2 million for not including a charger in the newly-launched iPhone 12 series, accusing the tech giant of allegedly engaging in "misleading advertising and selling a device without the charger and on unfair terms."



