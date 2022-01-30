Chrome may soon start asking if you really want to close all your tabs

With as much web browsing as we do on our phones, Chrome on Android has had a 'Close all tabs' menu option on the tabs page for a while now, but it seems some people might be tapping that accidentally because Google has started testing a new Close all tabs modal dialog box.

When the feature is enabled from the chrome://flags page in Chrome Canary 100, selecting the 'Close all tabs' menu will show a new confirmation popup.

Once the dialog appears, you can either press Cancel (or your device's back button/gesture) to not close the tabs, or press 'Close all tabs' to confirm. If you decide to press forward, all tabs will be wiped and the browser will close.

Canary builds are unstable, so you may want to wait until beta or the polished release. It's also unclear how soon Google might build the flag into regular settings or enable it by default, provided the feature survives through future releases.

In retrospect, it's a little surprising that Chrome didn't have this kind of confirmation already, and so it was entirely possible that someone might close important stuff accidentally while doing a cleanup.

If you want to try out this functionality for yourself, you will need to download Chrome Canary, as this has not trickled down to the other release channels yet. It is also not clear if Google will keep this feature around and eventually roll it out to everyone, so do not get too attached yet.

In related news, Google Chrome has introduced a new tab groups feature that lets you separate and colour-code your tabs into distinct, labeled groups. This aids organisation and readability, with users additionally able to hide tab groups that they are not using at that moment.