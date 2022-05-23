Computex 2022: AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 desktop processors launch timeline confirmed

AMD has confirmed the launch of its new Ryzen 7000 desktop chips. The US-based tech company, during its Computex keynote, confirmed that the new Ryzen 7000 chips are launching this fall. The exact launch month remains unknown but AMD confirmed that the new desktop chips will be based on a 5nm process.

AMD has also revealed some more details of its upcoming desktop chips. The Ryzen 7000 series will feature dual Zen 4 cores. The chipset will also feature a redesigned 6nm I/O core. This includes RDNA2 graphics, DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 controllers and a low-power architecture.

Other than this, the new Ryzen 7000 series is claimed to offer a 15 per cent performance boost in Cinebench's single-threaded benchmark compared to Ryzen 5950X. The L2 cache has also doubled to 1MB now compared to Zen 3.

AMD also confirmed that the peak clock speeds will cross 5GHz. The processors will also feature an expanded instruction set to provide AI acceleration. The company is expected to reveal some more details in the coming weeks.

The AMX Ryzen 7000 series is confirmed to launch this fall. We can expect the new Ryzen desktop flagship chips to debut between September and December 2022. Regarding the pricing and availability, details about the same will be announced as we get closer to the launch.

Alongside, AMD also confirmed the debut of Socket AM5 motherboards with a 1718-pin LGA socket. The new motherboard will offer up to 24 channels of PCIe 5.0 split across storage and graphics.

AMD will also launch new "Mendocino" chips based on a 6nm process. The new chips will feature four 6nm Zen 2 cores and RDNA 2 graphics. More details about the new processors will be announced later this year.