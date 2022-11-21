Curious case of Twitter's missing women: Before and after pictures shock the internet

It has been almost a month since the world's richest man took over Twitter. In this one month, the social media giant has gone through major changes. From firing top executives to laying off over 50 per cent of employees globally, it has been chaotic at Musk's Twitter.

On November 20, a day after reports of mass resignations emerged out of Twitter, a user posted a picture on the social media platform highlighting a major change in the company before and after the $44 billion takeover.

Twitter before Elon vs Twitter after Elon pic.twitter.com/rnhsgWc2IN — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 19, 2022

The two pictures posted by Lauren Chen in a single post showcase a major difference, and that is Twitter's missing women employees. The first picture has a diverse mix of men and women whereas the other picture that has Elon Musk at the centre of it, has majority of men with just two women.

The picture, originally came from Elon Musk's tweet which he posted with the caption, "Just leaving Twitter HQ code review" along with with other pictures.

Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

This has come a day after employees walked out of the Twitter building for not pledging to Musk's ultimatum that made them sign up for the new 'extremely hardcore' work policies. The deadline to sign up for the new policies was on November 19, 5 PM ET. Musk had issued a warning saying that anybody who doesn't sign the online pledge can collect their severance and leave, which is exactly what most did. So, there may be a possibility that most women would have walked out as a part of the mass resignation movement that shook the microblogging website on Friday. Another possibility is that the missing women could have been laid off about two weeks ago when Twitter sacked over 50% of its staff globally.

Meanwhile, the picture and the observation of missing women has gone viral on the internet with users also highlighting that the new Twitter team, as seen in picture posted by Elon Musk also lacks racial diversity.