Cyber fraud incidents rising in India: how to file a complaint online on Cyber Crime portal

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data registered 52,974 incidents of cyber crimes in 2021. The stats increased by nearly 6 per cent in comparison to the previous year. While the data show the severity of the increasing cyber crime rate, what's more, alarming is that this data estimates the stats based on only the reported cases. So the real cyber crime cases incidents would be even more if we consider the under-reported cases.

But why will people not report a case? Well in most of the reported cases, we see that people are complaining about losing big financial amounts, so for a minimal amount people don't even bother to file a complaint or see it as a hassle. On top of it, many are still not aware of the types of cybercrime or the mechanism to report related cases. So let's take a detailed look at what cyber fraud is and how to register a complaint for the same.

What is cyber fraud

Cyber fraud, also known as online fraud or internet fraud is a crime in which someone uses the internet to steal money. Fraudsters can target the individual and contact them via SMS, call, email, or other ways to get personal information or send the malicious link to apps or websites to hack into the computer, mobile device, or network to get sensitive information, such as bank account numbers, credit card details, social security numbers, and personal information.

Common cyber fraud

With advancing technology, cyber scammers are also following new ways to target people and real money. Some of the common cyber frauds include identity theft, phishing scams, credit card fraud, romance scams, investment fraud and more.

Let's take a look at 5 common types of cyber fraud that you should be aware of-

Phishing Scams: In such scams, scammers send fake emails, text messages or make phone calls claiming to be a legitimate organization and trick people to give their sensitive information like usernames, passwords OTP or other.

Identity theft: In identity thefts, scammers steal someone's personal information, like name, address, and social security number, and use it to open accounts, apply for loans or commit other crimes in their name.

Malware: Scammers send malicious link apps which are designed to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system and get sensitive information to get financial benefits. Some of the Common types of malware include viruses, worms, Trojan horses, and ransomware.

Job scam: As the name suggests, scammers target people online on the pretext of offering a job and later stealing their money.

Online Shopping Scams: This is one of the most common scams. Cybercriminals set up fake e-commerce websites or advertise fake products on legitimate websites and trick people into making purchases. Through these fake websites, they may also steal credit card details to steal money.

What is National Cyber Crime Reporting portal

National Cyber Crime Reporting portal is an online website by the Government of India to help victims/complainants to report cybercrime complaints including cyber fraud online. This portal takes complaints pertaining to cyber crimes and has a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

How to report cyber fraud

One can reach out to the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal (Helpline Number -1930) to register any complaint about cyber crime, including cyber fraud. You can also contact the nearest police station to file your complaint. You can also file your complaint online through cybercrime.gov.in .

Here is a step-by-step guide to filing a complaint on National Cyber Crime Reporting portal

How to report cyber crime complaints online

- Open your web browser and visit the webpage https://cybercrime.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on 'File a complaint'.

- Next, read and accept the terms and conditions on the next page.

- Click on the 'Report other cybercrime' button.

- Select the 'citizen login' option and enter the required details including name, email, phone number, etc.

- Enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number and fill in the captcha, then click on the submit button.

- On the next page, enter the details of the cybercrime you want to report in the form.

- The form is divided into four parts - General Information, Victim Information, Cybercrime Information, and Preview. Fill in all the relevant details in each section and preview the information filled in to make sure it's correct.

- After reviewing the information, click on the 'Submit' button.

- You will be directed to an incident details page. Here, mention the details and supporting evidence of the crime, such as screenshots or files. Once you have entered the details, click on 'Save and Next'.

- The next page requires information about the alleged suspect if you have any. Fill in the details if you have any information about the suspect.

- Now verify the information and click on the 'Submit' button.

- You will receive a confirmation message that your complaint has been registered, and you will also receive an email with the complaint ID and other details related to your complaint.

Documents needed to file report for cyber fraud

If you are filing a cyber fraud case related to online transactions, lottery scams, ATM transactions, fake calls, or internet banking you will have to attach proof of the alleged fraudulent transactions, along with supporting evidence like bank statements, address, and ID proof, and any suspicious messages or emails you have received.

