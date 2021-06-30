Dell launches Ultrasharp 4K Webcam for video calls in India at Rs 18,999

Dell has launched its all-new Ultrasharp Webcam, which the company termed "the world's most intelligent 4K webcam in its class". It is available at Rs. 18,999 in India. As the name implies, this webcam provides you with a high-resolution 4K video.

According to Dell, they wanted to achieve a similar quality to that of DSLR cameras. "Our vision started with benchmarking the image quality of Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras used by professionals and photo enthusiasts. Our design and engineering teams then challenged themselves to develop a webcam that delivers DSLR-like image quality while being intelligent and easy-to-use."

Aside from its 4K resolution, the camera will also use AI to help out with things like auto-framing, digital zoom, the ability to change the field of view, and also correct the lighting while keeping noise levels low.

Inside, the webcam houses a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that can capture videos at up to 4K 30FPS. The colours are also enhanced using Digital Overlap HDR with video noise reduction, further improving image quality.

The smoother 60FPS option is available for Full HD and 720p HD resolutions. HDR will be available in all resolutions, so you don't have to worry about limiting yourself there. As for viewing angles, you can choose between 65, 78, and 90 degrees.

This webcam can run without drivers on Windows 10 or macOS computers, but many of its functions are only accessible in Dell's Peripheral Manager software. The device also incorporates the function Dell Express Sign-in to work in conjunction with Dell branded computers, which means that the webcam's proximity sensors detect your presence when you approach and automatically log you out when you walk away.

For those looking for some versatility with their webcam, you can mount the Dell UltraSharp Monitor on your monitor or on a tripod. There is a quick-release function, so you can easily switch webcam positions quickly and with ease.

Designed for virtually borderless displays, the camera features a magnetic mount that attaches to its chassis without the need for additional tools and sits on top of your monitor "without blocking a single pixel."

The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, so it's easy to log in to your business computer or workstation using facial recognition.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam measures 42 x 90 mm in size. The webcam lacks an in-built microphone and makes use of the laptop's microphone or an external one for video conferencing.